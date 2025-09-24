  • home icon
  WWE champion suddenly beaten; forced to tap out in the middle of the ring

WWE champion suddenly beaten; forced to tap out in the middle of the ring

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 24, 2025 01:27 GMT
WWE Flag
This champion is a former AEW star (source: WWE.com)

A current WWE champion suffered a major loss tonight. He was forced to tap out in the ring.

Ever since he arrived in WWE last year, Ethan Page has been on a meteoric rise. He quickly won the NXT Championship. After losing the title, he went on to win the NXT North American Championship and has established himself as one of the biggest heels on the black and silver brand. In recent weeks, he has been feuding with Tavion Heights. They competed in a flag match on the September 9 episode of NXT. Tavion emerged victorious during this bout.

also-read-trending Trending

Tonight, on WWE NXT, Ethan Page came and called out El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., who was sitting in the front row, to an impromptu match. The masked luchador accepted the challenge. However, he managed to make the North American Champion tap out as soon as the match started. Following the bout, he posed with the North American Title. He then unmasked himself to reveal that he is Tavion Heights.

Chelsea Green wants to bring Ethan Page to the WWE main roster

For the past few weeks, Chelsea Green and Ethan Page have formed a union together in WWE NXT. They even teamed up at Heatwave 2025 to face the team of Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele. They were even successful in the match and won.

During a recent interview with USA Today, Green noted that she wants to bring Ethan Page to the main roster to join her group.

"[Page] absolutely deserves everything in wrestling that he's ever got, and now I feel like it's my job to make sure the main roster sees him as a main roster talent. I also hope that he stays with us. I think that we've learned so much from him. He's learned so much from us, and we have just made kind of the perfect unit."

It will be interesting to see when Ethan Page will move up to the main roster.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
