"They're definitely viable candidates" - The Miz on possibly facing two ex-WWE Champions at WrestleMania 37

The Miz opened up about the possibility of facing Brock Lesnar or Drew McIntyre, or both, at WrestleMania 37. The A-Lister said that they are "viable candidates" as his potential opponents at The Show of Shows.

While speaking in a recent WWE media call, The Miz was asked by Ollie of Give Me Sport about facing Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 37. The Miz said that he will do what's best for the WWE Championship and was open to facing the likes of Lesnar, McIntyre, or Bobby Lashley.

"I am all about strategizing. Trying to figure out what is best for this WWE Championship. And to be completely honest with you, sometimes the critics, sometimes the WWE Universe, doesn't know what's best for them. I do. I've been here for a long, I've been here for 16 years. I think, in my opinion, like I said with Bad Bunny, people need to earn their way... this isn't the WWE Championship Open Challenge. I'm not just opening it up to just anyone. Just anyone can't hold this WWE Championship. Can a Drew McIntyre? Yes, he's done it. Can a Brock Lesnar? Yes, he's done it. Can Bobby Lashley? Lashley, right now, is on fire. There is no one more dominant in WWE than Bobby Lashley - and I know this. So, I'm prepared, I'm ready to take on whoever at WrestleMania in the main event for this most coveted title in all of WWE. Whether it be Brock Lesnar, whether it be Drew McIntyre - yes, they're definitely viable candidates, but they need to earn it. To earn it, you need to be here. And one of those people (Brock Lesnar) is not here."

The Miz said that what he loves about WWE is not knowing what will happen in the promotion on a week-to-week basis. He said that the "cliffhangers" on the Road to WrestleMania 37 are going to make this an interesting time ahead.

The Miz became the new WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber

I hold the most coveted title in all of @wwe. I run it all. #WWEChampion https://t.co/hsTPSnblcH — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 23, 2021

The Miz became a two-time WWE Champion at this past month's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, a decade after winning it for the first time.

Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase at Elimination Chamber. This way, he capitalized when Drew McIntyre was in a vulnerable situation following Bobby Lashley's attack on The Scottish Warrior.

Advertisement

But, The Miz's title reign is in serious jeopardy as he is set to face Lashley on RAW, next week.