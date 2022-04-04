WWE Championships expected to swap hands at WrestleMania Night 2; Updated Betting Odds 

With Night One of WrestleMania wrapped up, the WWE Universe is ready for Night Two of the most "stupendous" weekend in professional wrestling. Night One provided several major surprises and moments, including the return of Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair defeating Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship, and Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestling his first match in nearly 20 years.

While Night One's card surprised many, tonight's card is a stacked affair with three championship matches, an AJ Styles vs. Edge dream match, Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory, and more.

Please note: Potential Spoilers Ahead (Betting Odds do not guarantee outcomes, but could be leading indicators)

The betting odds of the event have shifted multiple times since the start of WrestleMania weekend, but today the current odds are saying that at least two championships are likely to change hands tonight in Texas.

According to BetOnline, Roman Reigns is currently favorited to walk out of WrestleMania with the Universal and WWE Championships, while Sasha Banks and Naomi are favorites to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. RK-Bro is suspected of being safe from losing their titles; however, anything can change before the premium live event begins.

Below are the latest betting odds as of this writing, as a reminder: odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Roman Reigns (c) -350 vs Brock Lesnar (c) +225

Johnny Knoxville -450 vs Sami Zayn +275

Pat McAfee -180 vs Austin Theory +140

Edge -170 vs AJ Styles +130

Omos -140 vs Bobby Lashley+100

The New Day -400 vs Sheamus & Ridge Holland +250

RK-Bro (c) -200 vs Street Profits +160 vs Alpha Academy +525

Naomi & Sasha Banks -200 vs Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley +200 vs Zelina Vega & Carmella (c) +450 vs Shayna Baszler & Natalya +750

As mentioned earlier, betting odds are not a guarantee of any kind of a match's outcome. However, it is still interesting to see how Las Vegas and other gambling entities are predicting how the night will shape up.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to conclude their trilogy at WWE WrestleMania Sunday

In what WWE is coining as "The Biggest WrestleMania Main Event of All Time," WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The bout is a "Winner Take All" unification match in the main event of Sunday's show.

This will be WWE's first true WrestleMania trilogy since Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock completed their epic trio of matches at WrestleMania 19.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' feud stems all the way back to WrestleMania 31 when Reigns challenged Lesnar for the WWE Title.

Since then, the two men have completed a total of 5 one-on-one matches with each other, with two of those matches being WrestleMania's main events. The two men last faced off at Crown Jewel in 2021 and were slated to face off again on Day 1, however, Reigns' COVID-19 diagnosis forced the match to be postponed.

Roman Reigns will compete in his sixth WrestleMania main event, and his third against Brock Lesnar, all on his 580th day as WWE Universal Champion.

