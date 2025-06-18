WWE should change newly signed superstar's ring name, believes JBL

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently made a bold claim about a newly signed superstar. He explained why the company must change Blake Monroe's (fka Mariah May) in-ring name.

Ad

The erstwhile Mariah May departed from All Elite Wrestling and joined NXT earlier this month. Her last AEW in-ring appearance was at the Revolution 2025 Pay-Per-View, where she lost the AEW Women's World Championship Hollywood Ending match against Toni Storm. The Glamour arrived on the June 3 episode of the black and silver brand and confronted NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne. WWE later introduced her as Blake Monroe. However, her name is not PG.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the Something To Wrestle podcast, JBL stated that the Stamford-based promotion should consider a new ring name for Blake Monroe. The veteran believed that the name's similarity to a former adult film star would lead to brutal and smart fans creating issues.

"I think—yeah, I think I'd change [Blake Monroe's name] it. I think I'd just, 'You know what, deep six that. We had a name, we thought it worked. And turns out that name was used, and people are going to bring–WWE fans are two things—they're brutal and they're smart. And there's no telling what they'll come up with because of that name." [From 20:45 to 21:06]

Ad

Check out the full episode below:

Ad

Blake Monroe taken out by top faction on recent WWE show

The Glamour made an appearance on the latest episode of the Tuesday night show for her NXT contract signing. Shortly after finalizing the agreement, Blake Monroe found herself confronted by the Fatal Influence faction.

Jacy Jayne asserted that the women's division was better off without the 26-year-old star. Things escalated into physical action with Fatal Influence putting Blake Monroe through a table.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see how the erstwhile Mariah May seeks retribution against the Fatal Influence faction after the events that occurred on last night's NXT. Fans will have to wait and see if WWE books a Jacy Jayne vs. Blake Monroe for the title.

Please credit the Something To Wrestle podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More