WWE changes AJ Styles vs. Edge once again at WrestleMania 38

WWE has once again changed the date of the dream match between AJ Styles and Edge at WrestleMania 38.

Styles was initially supposed to face Edge on WrestleMania Sunday. However, WWE later announced that the match had been moved to Saturday Night. The plan seems to have changed once again.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that AJ Styles vs. Edge had been moved back to Sunday night. The two superstars have been feuding on RAW for the last few weeks.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg



I’m coming back to Exercise judgement? Grant mercy? Sitting on a mountain of omnipotence? I don’t know where you got this garbage but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning.I’m coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all. twitter.com/WWE/status/150… Exercise judgement? Grant mercy? Sitting on a mountain of omnipotence? I don’t know where you got this garbage but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning.I’m coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all. twitter.com/WWE/status/150… Twitter? How millennial and pedestrian of you AJ. Alas, here we are. I won’t use smaller words just to make you feel in your intellectual safe zone. I would also suggest staying home in the comfort of your gaming chair next Monday instead of coming to Raw. For your own good. twitter.com/AJStylesOrg/st… Twitter? How millennial and pedestrian of you AJ. Alas, here we are. I won’t use smaller words just to make you feel in your intellectual safe zone. I would also suggest staying home in the comfort of your gaming chair next Monday instead of coming to Raw. For your own good. twitter.com/AJStylesOrg/st…

AJ Styles returned to in-ring action on RAW last week. He faced Seth Rollins and emerged victorious to keep The Architect from stealing his WrestleMania spot. Styles and Edge will now lock horns in a highly anticipated match on the second night of WrestleMania 38.

Details of the revised WWE match card for WrestleMania Saturday

WWE @WWE



We'll see you on April 2 & 3 at



🎟 ms.spr.ly/6014wbgLi Get your tickets now to be part of the most stupendous 2-night @WrestleMania in history!We'll see you on April 2 & 3 at @ATTStadium for #WrestleMania 38! Get your tickets now to be part of the most stupendous 2-night @WrestleMania in history! We'll see you on April 2 & 3 at @ATTStadium for #WrestleMania 38!🎟 ms.spr.ly/6014wbgLi https://t.co/23q5IZQZkr

After the match mentioned above was moved to Sunday, the first night of WrestleMania will feature five matches. So far, three title bouts have been confirmed for the night.

Both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships are scheduled for Saturday. Additionally, The Usos will look to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik will face The Miz and Logan Paul in a tag team match on the show. WrestleMania will also feature Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin. The Scottish Warrior is expected to end Corbin's undefeated streak on the first night.

Backstage rumors suggest that the main event of Night 1 will feature The KO Show. Owens will host 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. KO has spent the last couple of months berating Texas, the venue of WrestleMania. The former champion also resorted to openly mocking Austin on RAW.

Austin took notice and hoped to shut Owens' constant derogatory remarks about Texas up during his appearance at WrestleMania.

Edited by Arjun