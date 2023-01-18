WWE changes up Judgment Day's name internally - Reports

There has been a slight switch in one of Monday Night RAW's biggest groups as Judgment Day is no longer the name of the faction made up of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, the group has been given a new name internally. Sapp notes that "Judgment Day was listed internally as 'The Judgment Day.'"

The small change seems to be making its way to social media as WWE has used "The Judgment Day" in a series of tweets, including the following highlighting their brawl with The Bloodline from last night's episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw The Bloodline vs. The Judgment Day? Here for this! The Bloodline vs. The Judgment Day? Here for this!#WWERaw https://t.co/g5l76Q19te

The group initially formed with Edge as their leader, with Priest interfering on Edge's behalf against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see if WWE tweaks the faction's name on television after making the switch backstage.

If you're interested in sports betting, the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

The Judgment Day plans heading into the Royal Rumble

The group has been doing well on television, having won a tag team gauntlet match by defeating The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, and The O.C. two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. With this victory, they became the number one contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

They will be squaring off against The Usos for the tag titles at RAW 30, and this could lead to something interesting at the Royal Rumble since the episode is also the "go-home show" for the red brand.

This match could lead to something down the line at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 if the match goes awry. If not, there could be a chance for Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley to enter their respective Royal Rumble matches and try to get to the main event of Wrestlemania 39.

The group has been over with the WWE Universe and this could be the time to strike while the iron is hot.

Would you like to see The Judgment Day take the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships from The Usos on Monday Night RAW? Tell us in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes