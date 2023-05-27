WWE changes placement of Brock Lesnar's match to allow top star to leave Saudi Arabia early - Reports

WWE has reportedly Changed the placement of Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions.

The Beast Incarnate is set to take on Cody Rhodes tonight at WWE Night of Champions. This is the duo's second encounter after Cody defeated Lesnar at Backlash 2023.

As per Xero News on Twitter, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was originally planned to open the WWE Night of Champions PLE. WWE reportedly changed the placement of the match, and it will reportedly not open the show now. Instead, Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the new WWE World Heavyweight title will open the show. The decision was allegedly made to allow Rollins to leave Saudi Arabia after his match due to his movie commitments.

Xero News also stated that Rollins vs. Styles for the WWE World Heavyweight title was originally planned to headline Night of Champions. As per the new plan, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title match between Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens will now headline the show.

"Orginally Styles/Rollins was set to main event with Lesnar and Cody opening But due to filming commitments for Rollins this got changed round With Roman/Solo vs Sami/Ko now Main event."

Brock Lesnar is determined to beat the tar out of Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions

Lesnar kicked off a feud with Cody Rhodes immediately after WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. The Beast Incarnate launched a brutal attack on The American Nightmare on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. This feud led to a singles match between the two top stars at Backlash 2023.

At the event, Rhodes miraculously defeated Brock Lesnar in less than ten minutes. Lesnar wasn't done with Rhodes, though, and the rivalry continued after Backlash. As for Rollins and Styles, both men would want to leave Saudi Arabia with the new WWE World Heavyweight title on their shoulders. It remains to be seen who comes out on top when all is said and done.

Are you excited for WWE Night of Champions? Drop your predictions below!

