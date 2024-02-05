WWE changing WrestleMania plans to let Cody Rhodes finish his story after major fans backlash must happen, urges veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE should change its WrestleMania plans to let Cody Rhodes finish his story.

After winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes had a staredown with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While many believed the two would clash for the second consecutive year at WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare announced last Friday that he would go after The Tribal Chief's title but not at the Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, The Rock returned on SmackDown to confront the leader of The Bloodline, seemingly setting up a match at WrestleMania. His comeback resulted in a significant backlash from fans who desired to see Rhodes finish his story.

When a fan asked Matt Morgan on the Gigantic Pop podcast whether he thinks the company will do another twist in their WrestleMania plans to reinclude Rhodes in the Undisputed WWE Universal Title picture after the fans' reaction. The former superstar claimed they should.

"[Do you think with all the backlash they'll do another twist and just have Roman do double duty Rock night 1, Cody night 2?] Yes! I hope so. I really do hope so. I do, yeah. I hope so," he said. [8:00 - 8:05]

Cody Rhodes could compete in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania

After revealing that he will not challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, reports suggested Cody Rhodes will square off against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Xero News recently reported that a possible World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat match is also in discussion. According to the rumors, Drew McIntyre could be the third superstar to compete in that match alongside Rhodes and Rollins.

The Visionary and The American Nightmare have clashed three times since the latter returned to the company in 2022; it would be interesting to see the outcome if The Scottish Warrior was added to the mix. McIntyre has received a significant push since turning heel a few weeks ago.

Are you excited to see the rumored Triple Threat match at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

