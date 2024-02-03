Cody Rhodes being discussed for massive Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 40 - Reports 

A massive WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat match is reportedly being considered for WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes recently won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 40. After revealing that he will not challenge Roman Reigns last night, fans believe he would go after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

According to a recent update from Xero News, the company is now discussing a potential Triple Threat match between The American Nightmare, The Visionary, and Drew McIntyre. Although it is not locked in, the report claimed it was a "top choice."

The Scottish Warrior has received a significant push since turning heel a few weeks ago. Last Monday, he attacked an injured CM Punk on RAW. The 38-year-old also defeated Sami Zayn in the show's main event.

Expand Tweet

What are WWE's post-WrestleMania plans for Cody Rhodes?

The American Nightmare is expected to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. According to a recent report from PWInsider, the company has been planning for Cody Rhodes to capture Seth Rollins' title before challenging the winner of The Rock versus Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

The report claimed the plan is to have the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner compete in a massive world title unification match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes has held several championships in the Stamford-based company, including the Intercontinental title, the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, and the World Tag Team Title.

Although he has never won a world championship in WWE, he held the top title in other promotions, including OVW, NWA, and Northeast Wrestling. It would be interesting to see if The American Nightmare could achieve the same in the Stamford-based promotion in 2024.

Do you think Cody Rhodes would succeed as a world champion in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE