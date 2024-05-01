WWE: Chelsea Green reunites with 40-year-old star for the first time in almost four years on recent show

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green made her return to NXT last night and reconnected with a 40-year-old star for the first time since 2020. The star in question is Mr. Stone.

On the April 30 episode of NXT Spring Breakin, Ava announced that Roxanne Perez would defend her Women's Championship against The Hot Mess on next week's show.

During a NXT Digital Exclusive interview, the 33-year-old female star spoke about returning to the white and gold brand. While showcasing her on-screen persona, Green asserted that RAW, SmackDown, and NXT brands want her to grace them with her presence, but she can't be everywhere at once. She then promised to take Perez's gold title and put it in her jewelry box.

"Since I’m here, making said cameo, I think I’m gonna go ahead and take Roxy’s championship and put it in that jewelry box of mine," she said.

Chelsea Green then bumped into her old pal, manager Mr. Stone, backstage at NXT. They were both pumped to see each other, and the 40-year-old WWE star suggested they should catch up, hinting at a possible team-up again.

For those unaware, Mr. Stone served as Green's on-screen manager in January 2020 before the duo parted ways in May of that year.

WWE official seemingly upset with Chelsea Green being drafted to SmackDown

During the 2024 Draft, Green and her tag team partner, Piper Niver, were selected by the blue brand. Adam Pearce, who has had several witty altercations with The Hot Mess on Monday Night RAW, was extremely happy with the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions being drafted to another brand.

However, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis wasn't too thrilled to welcome Niven and Chelsea Green to his show. In a video shared on social media by the Stamford-based promotion, The National Treasure went on to say that Pearce owes him one for the transfer of the female duo on SmackDown.

The wrestling world is excited to see if Green can finally succeed in bagging a singles championship in World Wrestling Entertainment by defeating Roxanne Perez next week.