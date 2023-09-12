WWE chooses real-life couple to represent the company at the NYSE, and it's not Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

September 12, 2023, marked the official merger of WWE and UFC under Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. The New York Stock Exchange celebrated the occasion with a bang by inviting important stakeholders and decorating the venue.

Top executives of the newly formed organization, TKO, rang the opening bell for the stock exchange. The idea behind merging WWE and UFC was to create a combat sports powerhouse that would produce over 350 annual events for a massive fanbase across 180 countries.

Besides the executives present at the NYSE, World Wrestling Entertainment was represented by a real-life couple. In a photo shared on social media, fans spotted former Women's Champion Bianca Belair and former Tag Team Champion Montez Ford at the venue.

The Stamford-based company's roster has many real-life couples like Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch and Ricochet & Samantha Irvin. Many fans were pleased to see Belair and Ford represent the promotion at the NYSE today.

What was important about last night's episode of WWE RAW?

The latest episode of RAW saw an important moment play out as Gunther celebrated becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. His moment was cut short when Chad Gable made his way to the ring to let the fans know he wasn't done with The Ring General.

The latest episode of RAW also marked the end of an era. The show was the final one run by the company under majority ownership of the McMahon family. The next edition of the program will likely see Triple H as the head of creative but not a part of the board of directors.

World Wrestling Entertainment also shared an official statement regarding its merger with UFC.

"Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ['Endeavor'] and World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ['WWE'] today announced they expect to close the previously announced transaction to form TKO Group Holdings Inc. ['TKO'] on September 12, 2023, at which time TKO will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TKO,'” [H/T Hindustan Times]

