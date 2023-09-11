WWE RAW will mark the end of an era

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will usher in a new era for wrestling. The show will be the last show under the McMahon family's reign if all goes well between WWE and Endeavor.

WWE RAW will emanate from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. So far, the show will feature a special celebration ceremony for the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, who beat Chad Gable last week. The show will also see the return of Cody Rhodes, who was last seen making the monumental announcement of Jey Uso's return to WWE as a RAW Superstar.

While the show surely looks to entertain fans across the globe, it also marks the end of the McMahon family's reign of the company. Tonight's episode of the red brand will be the last time it airs with the McMahon family retaining complete ownership of the company. As PWInsider reports,

"As of tomorrow, for the first time since the fledgling days of Capitol Wrestling many generations ago, the McMahon family won't be the owners and main power brokers for WWE. While Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque, by all expectations, will still be major parts of the company (unless something unforeseen is about to go down), it will be an entire new world where Ari Emmanuel is king over everyone else."

What was the backstage reaction to last week's WWE RAW's main event?

Last week, Gunther and Chad Gable main evented WWE RAW. The match marked the final chance for a WWE Superstar to dethrone Gunther before he became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the company's history.

Unfortunately for Gable, he wasn't able to trump the Ring General last week. But the two Superstars put on a match that will be remembered for ages. They entertained fans who caught the show and received a backstage ovation when they headed into the Gorilla position, as Cody Rhodes recalled.

"If you get a standing ovation in Gorilla, you made it. Chad Gable and GUNTHER had this amazing main event [on Raw] and they came back and there’s nothing we can do but clap for that, that piece of business. Bringing family to a show, it’s as real as it gets, you know? And Chad did amazing and I do hope that Chad finds the Intercontinental Championship. I hope he finds it.”

