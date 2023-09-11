WWE RAW Preview: Massive swerve planned for Gunther's Intercontinental title reign celebration?

The September 11, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW has a segment planned for Gunther’s record-breaking celebration. He recently became the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion after surpassing Honky Tonk Man’s record of 454 days. This is a much-needed celebration, considering the record was broken after 35 years.

Given WWE’s history, a celebration usually doesn’t go through without interference. Currently, one of the top picks as The Ring General’s opponent is Chad Gable. He defeated the Intercontinental Champion on August 21, 2023, but the title did not change hands because of a count-out victory.

During the celebration segment, WWE could include a massive swerve to have Gable challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, have it officially approved, and win the title. This would create an opportunity for Gable’s rise to the top as a babyface who put down one of RAW’s top heels. Of course, the Stamford-based promotion must capitalize on the momentum created to have The Ring General pursue the title again at an upcoming premium live event such as Fastlane 2023.

Nevertheless, fans are expecting a form of disturbance during Gunther’s celebration event, and this can be it!

Cody Rhodes revealed the backstage reaction to Gunther defeating Chad Gable on RAW

Chad Gable defeating Gunther on August 21, 2023, was a huge shock to The Ring General. He demanded a rematch, which was scheduled for September 4, 2023.

They main-evented Monday Night RAW, and it was a tremendous success with the fans and with WWE! Cody Rhodes even spoke about the impact they had and how everyone reacted backstage.

"If you get a standing ovation in Gorilla, you made it. Chad Gable and GUNTHER had this amazing main event [on Raw] and they came back and there’s nothing we can do but clap for that, that piece of business. Bringing family to a show, it’s as real as it gets, you know? And Chad did amazing and I do hope that Chad finds the Intercontinental Championship. I hope he finds it.”

As of now, the score is even, but the gold still rests on The Ring General’s shoulders. It can be a matter of time before fans witness a change of hands for the Intercontinental Championship, marking an incredible moment in WWE’s history.

