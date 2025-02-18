WWE claims to be "seriously worried" about two major Superstars

It was an explosive episode of WWE RAW this week, as the build-up to Elimination Chamber was screened for the red brand. The show kicked off with Sami Zayn preparing to take on Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber before he was informed that he wasn't medically cleared to compete.

Ad

After a back and forth with Adam Pearce, it was decided that the two men would meet in an unsanctioned match, which means that everything is allowed and WWE will not be held responsible if it gets out of hand.

Following the show, the company shared a post on Instagram noting that they are seriously worried about both men heading into the show.

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Owens has already delivered a piledriver to Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes, making it clear that he is no longer friends with either of them. The former WWE Universal Champion has cut ties with almost all of his former friends because of their recent alliance with Roman Reigns.

It seems that since WrestleMania, there have been a number of issues between Owens and his former friends who were all on the same page against The Bloodline until Reigns lost his power and it seemed that the roles were reversed.

Ad

Will Kevin Owens come out on top at WWE Elimination Chamber?

Unsanctioned matches have taken place before, most recently, Seth Rollins took on Triple H at WrestleMania 33 in an unsanctioned match when he was unable to be cleared because of injury.

Kevin Owens has a lot of enemies and with Randy Orton floating around, he could include himself in the match. Owens has a lot more to lose in this match than Zayn since it could turn into a handicap if Orton does come back.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Zayn is the one who has an injured neck and could become a target for Owens, but Zayn could also have Orton waiting in the wings for his revenge as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback