WWE claims there's unfinished business between Jacob Fatu and fellow SmackDown star

Jacob Fatu is now supported by Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo, who helped him retain his United States Championship at Backlash.

It seems that even though Drew McIntyre has a hell of a match to look forward to against Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event, he could already be eyeing up his next challenge.

This week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa interrupted McIntyre as the latter was heading to the back after accepting Damian Priest's challenge for a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The former Tribal Chief made his way out to the ring for his Money in the Bank qualifying match, and Jacob Fatu was with him.

McIntyre and Sikoa had a staredown, and WWE has now shared the clip on social media and made it clear that the two men had unfinished business.

Fatu was able to retain his championship at Backlash because of the brawl between Damian Priest and McIntyre and the debut of Jeff Cobb, who is now known as JC Mateo.

McIntyre blames Sikoa for costing him the world title at Clash at the Castle in 2022, when Solo made his main roster debut and helped Roman Reigns retain his title against The Scottish Warrior.

What does this mean for Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown?

Jacob Fatu is aware that he has a target on his back. Since John Cena isn't a full-time star, he has been forced to step up in the absence of the SmackDown champion.

Much like Roman Reigns, Fatu has his own stable behind him, and they could be the reason he is able to retain his title over the next few weeks.

It will be interesting to see if JC and Jacob remain on the same page after it was teased that Solo Sikoa and Fatu may not be on the same page. Now that Sikoa has Mateo, he could move on without The Samoan Werewolf, which could then lead to a feud between the two men on SmackDown.

