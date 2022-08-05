"Drew McIntyre's going to be in the main event" - Noam Dar on what WWE Clash at the Castle means to the United Kingdom (Exclusive)

WWE Clash at the Castle is a highly-anticipated event for fans in the United Kingdom. NXT UK Superstar Noam Dar spoke at length about what Drew McIntyre being in the main event means for the brand and fans in the country.

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns is the only match that's been announced for WWE Clash in the Castle thus far. Sure, McIntyre has been the WWE Champion in the past, but he won at WrestleMania 36 in front of no fans. Many believe that this is his time to shine.

Dar spoke about his fellow Scotsman and the event in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. Here's what he had to say:

"That magnitude of an event happening in the UK is extremely profound not only for the UK scene in terms of fans. But also in terms of the British talent. Drew McIntyre's going to be in the main event who's obviously one of the biggest names in WWE. And is Scottish and also from the UK." (1.44-2.05)

The star feels that WWE Clash at the Castle and the changing landscape of the promotion with many new UK faces are big boons for fans across the country:

"And so to have someone of our own represent at the highest level is extremely exciting to see that moving forward because maybe like 10 years ago, there was like 1-2 talents from the UK. Maybe in WWE. And now in WWE you have at least 7-8 Scottish-only talents, before you start factoring in anyone from England, Wales or Ireland. So it's an amazing time and I think it's almost redemptive for the UK to get a pay-per-view of this caliber," Dar added. (2.06-2.42)

Check out the entire interview below:

Why should fans in the United Kingdom watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022?

Noam Dar provided the perfect answer to the above question during the same interview:

"They should be so excited about this event because it's putting the UK exactly where it needs to be on the map in a wrestling sense. Like we deserve a pay-per-view and a show of that magnitude. We deserve the international media attention that's going to come along with it. And the event and the superstars will be rewarded for the hard work." (10.02-10.27)

Tickets are selling out fast. To grab your WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 tickets, click on: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wweclash.

What's your prediction for WWE Clash at the Castle? Do you think Roman Reigns will retain his championship, or is it Drew McIntyre's time to shine?

Please link back to this article and embed the video if you carry any of the quotes in your publication.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far