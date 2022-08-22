WWE Clash at the Castle Superstore to open ahead of momentous event in Wales

WWE has today announced that they will open a WWE Clash at the Castle Superstore in Cardiff, Wales, ahead of the event of the same name.

The premium live event is scheduled for September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The main event will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

WWE announced that the store will open in Cardiff City Centre from September 1 through September 4. It will be located on the lower level of St. David's Dewi Sant Shopping Center and will offer the "largest selection of official Clash at the Castle merchandise."

The store will also be offering WWE Championship titles with exclusive stylings. Other merchandise such as Superstar tee-shirts, hoodies, accessories, and others are also being offered.

The hours the store will be open are as follows:

Thursday, September 1: 9:30 AM - 8:00 PM

Friday, September 2: 9:30 AM - 8:00 PM

Saturday, September 3: 9:30 AM - 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 4: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

With top matches at the event, and WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Gunther, and Sheamus competing, it's a show that fans around the globe are looking forward to.

Fans can find out more information here and get tickets for the event here.

