Asuka is still WWE RAW Women's Champion. The Empress of Tomorrow successfully defended her title against Zelina Vega at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday.

The match was initially set for the WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff Show. However, due to the cancellation of two matches it was moved to the main card. The two matches called off were the Women's Tag Team Championship match between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. The Riott Squad and the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bayley and Nikki Cross.

The reason for the cancellations according to WWE was that Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross were not medically cleared to compete.

The RAW Women's Championship Match at WWE Clash of Champions

In the lead up to the match, Zelina was portrayed as a fiery and tenacious challenger. WWE Clash of Champions was no different. The was Vega's first pay-per-view match, her first title match and the first time she has ever faced Asuka. But she wasn't going to let any of that affect her performance.

The match started as expected, with Asuka controlling the match from the get-go. Asuka toyed with Vega, grinding her down with a fierce headlock. The tables turned when Vega would block a superplex which damaged Asuka's left arm. This was Vega's chance.

Zelina would target the arm with arm drags and armbars. An innovative crucifix on the ropes into a Hurricanrana would lead to the first close fall of the match. And a rolling kick would get Vega another near-fall.

A creative pinning combination and submission hold sequence would end the match when Vega tapped to the Asuka lock.

After the match, Charlie Caruso interviewed Asuka in the ring. Asuka called Vega a "firecracker, small but dangerous" and Asuka would then extend her hand in respect but Vega gracefully bowed instead. Asuka returned this display of respect only to get a boot to the stomach from Vega.

The result may have been predictable, but Vega put in an excellent showing at WWE Clash of Champions and it seems as though Asuka and Zelina Vega are not done each other.

