Clash of Champions 2020 got a lot more interesting. With Nikki Cross reportedly not medically cleared to compete, she was one among three superstars to be pulled from the card for that reason. There was a lot of speculation about what WWE's plans for Bayley at Clash of Champions 2020 were.

Just like SmackDown, Bayley spent her bit on Clash of Champions 2020 sitting on a chair, demanding that she have her hand raised and be declared the winner. When offering a challenge, RAW Women's Champion Asuka ended up becoming her title challenger for Clash of Champions 2020.

Asuka, who had previously defeated Zelina Vega to retain the RAW Women's title, wasn't too fresh, but she put on a good fight, coming close to winning the title and becoming a double-champion.

Of course, Bayley was never expected to lose the SmackDown Women's Championship, to begin with, and her way of going about it was to ensure that she got herself disqualified.

The big return at Clash of Champions 2020

Almost immediately after, Bayley got a receipt as the inured Sasha Banks made her return at Clash of Champions 2020. That was the expected part. Sasha Banks, despite being far from 100% began a beatdown on Bayley, who just managed to escape.

There were rumors that Sasha Banks vs Bayley will be a Hell in a Cell match and that could be the direction for next month's PPV. Two weeks from Clash of Champions 2020, Bayley will have completed a full calendar year as the SmackDown Women's Champion, though her two reigns with the title essentially amount to 500+ days minus a 4-5 day Championship reign in between for Charlotte Flair.

This has been the most dominant reign with the Smackdown Women's title and the longest women's title reign on both RAW and SmackDown in many years. The Hell in a Cell match should have some great storytelling and it's not a feud that's simply going to end with one match.

This will be the defining Women's feud in WWE that started before Clash of Champions 2020 and can easily go to TLC and beyond.