WWE Clash of Champions 2020: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura retain the WWE SmackDown tag team titles

Lucha House Party has, for months, been on the cusp of capturing their first piece of tag team gold. Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, and Kalisto have all faced the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions in every combination possible at this point, and have had Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on the ropes.

Tonight was no different. On the WWE Clash of Champions Kick-Off, The Swiss Cyborg and King of Strong Style faced off against Lucha House Party, with Kalisto and Lince Dorado taking the opportunity this time around. It was a fast-paced show with everything you'd want in a tag title bout.

Unfortunately for LHP, the result didn't change this time around as well.

The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions retain at Clash of Champions

Lince Dorado and Kalisto, though they lost tonight, pulled out all of the stops. Still, they just couldn't stand up to the brute force of two of the strongest strikers in the WWE. Shinsuke Nakamura dumped Dorado over the barricade with an inverted exploder suplex before he and Cesaro finished off Kalisto with a Giant Swing/Kinshasa. No one was getting up from that.

With that, the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions walked out with their gold still around their waists. Still, several titles were on the line tonight. Be sure to follow along with us at Sportskeeda to get all the latest news for WWE Clash of Champions.