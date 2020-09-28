WWE Clash Of Champions 2020: Street Profits retain RAW tag team titles after controversial finish

Clash of Champions saw several rematches from recent WWE pay-per-views, and this match was no exception. The Street Profits have been feuding with Andrade and Angel Garza for several months now.

We're two pay-per-views out from WWE SummerSlam, where The Street Profits fought Andrade and Garza after Montez Ford returned from being poisoned. One would think that would be the end all be all to a feud.

Instead, Andrade and Garza, now without Zelina Vega, won a match to punch their ticket to Clash of Champions.

RAW Tag Title match ends in controversy at Clash of Champions

The Street Profits defended their RAW Tag Team Titles against Andrade and Angel Garza once again at Clash of Champions. It was, like the majority of their matches that we've seen, incredibly competitive.

Andrade and Garza may have been able to walk out of Clash of Champions with the gold this time around had an error not have occurred in the match. Late in the bout, Angelo Dawkins planted Andrade with his spinebuster.

Andrade kicked out at two, but the referee signalled for the bell an the ThunderDome counted along for a three-count. It was quite a confusing state of affairs, and definitely didn't seem like the right call, as Angelo Dawkins looked quite upset at the call.

No one is really sure what happened, but there are currently rumors swirling that Angel Garza may have been injured during the match. If that's the case, that's more than likely the reason for the quick finish.