Watch: Cody Rhodes gets slapped with a tortilla at recent event

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently performed the tortilla challenge at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

The American Nightmare has been making headlines since his stunning return to WWE and feud with Seth Rollins. During the buildup to their third bout, Rhodes suffered a pectoral injury and is currently sidelined from active competition.

The former AEW EVP recently attended the 2022 ESPY Awards as his return to the Stamford-based promotion was nominated for Best WWE Moment of the year. While speaking to Gary Striewski of ESPN, the two decided to do a famous TikTok challenge together. Here is the video:

Rhodes attended the award ceremony along with his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes wins ESPY award for Best WWE moment of the year

2022 has been one of the best years of Cody Rhodes' professional wrestling career. He began the year by winning the TNT Championship for a record third time in All Elite Wrestling.

After leaving the company, he made a grand return at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

The rivalry between the two continued as Rhodes outclassed Rollins in a trilogy of matches that concluded inside Hell in a Cell. However, The American Nightmare had to undergo surgery to repair his pectoral muscle after the bout.

Rhodes recently won Best WWE Moment at ESPY 2022. He defeated the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker to win the said accolade. Last year, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair won the award for their memorable WrestleMania main event.

It will be interesting to see when and where the former Intercontinental Champion shows up next after recovering from his injury.

