WWE comes under fire after WrestleMania; Vince Russo accuses the company of "killing wrestling" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at the company. The veteran writer reviewed all matches from both nights of WrestleMania.

Ad

WWE just concluded two eventful nights of WrestleMania this week. The historic event witnessed major stars of the company competing at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Russo reviewed Night Two of WrestleMania this week with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The wrestling veteran felt WWE was killing pro wrestling with the long entrances and sing-alongs. He urged the networks to take this up with WWE and stop them from wasting time.

"Bro, scr*w these entrances. I swear to God, bro. There are two things that are killing wrestling more than anything. Two things - the freaking entrances and the sing-alongs. And I'm telling you, people are starting to get their fill of this cr*p. We are onto you that you are using this as a device and a mechanism to eat time. Let me tell you something. Netflix, wake the freak up, Peacock wake up, USA Network wake up."

Ad

Trending

Russo pointed out that the company had uploaded a video on YouTube of the stars entering the ring. He was outraged that the video was 35 minutes long, indicating that a good chunk of WrestleMania was just people walking to the ring.

Do you know they put up a video of all the entrances from last night? It was just the video of the entrances. Bro, 35 minutes. 35 minutes of people walking to the ring. It gets to the point where I want to pick up my television and throw it." [2:13 onwards]

Ad

Ad

After two nights of breathtaking matches, the action will shift to Monday Night RAW for the fallout from WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how the landscape of WWE changes in the coming months.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.