WWE commentary is "unlistenable" without Michael Cole, Hall of Famer says

Michael Cole has been WWE's lead play-by-play announcer since replacing Jim Ross in the 2000s. In a recent podcast episode, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed the commentator's importance to the company.

While Cole usually calls the in-ring action on RAW alongside Corey Graves, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett are the regular SmackDown broadcast team. Barrett and Cole were absent from last week's programming. As a result, Graves and Tessitore commentated on RAW, while Booker T and Vic Joseph filled in on SmackDown.

Nash said on his Kliq This podcast that he initially had reservations about Cole as an announcer. However, he now struggles to listen to WWE commentary when the 58-year-old is not calling the shots.

"When he got that position, it took me a little while, because I was so used to JR [Jim Ross], it took me a little while to get used to his style, but now it's like when Cole's not there it's like unwatchable for me," Nash stated. "It's not unwatchable. It's unlistenable."

Michael Cole has served as WWE's Vice President of Announcing since 2020. Before getting started in the wrestling industry, he worked for CBS News as a journalist.

How Kevin Nash feels about Pat McAfee as Michael Cole's co-commentator

In January, Pat McAfee was named as Michael Cole's fellow announcer when RAW debuted on Netflix. The former NFL star took a break from the show in July after admitting he was "exhausted."

Although he had doubts about McAfee at first, Kevin Nash grew to enjoy his unique commentary style.

"I wasn't [a fan] at the beginning. I thought it was a distraction, and then I realized. Like, I watched the people around him, and the crowd, you could just see he's a f***ing star. McAfee's a star. He's a personality."

McAfee is due to return to WWE programming at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. The event will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the 38-year-old played football for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2016.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

