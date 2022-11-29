WWE commentator mentions "hush money" in apparent reference to Vince McMahon's controversy 

WWE RAW saw a reference to the accusations faced by former Chairman Vince McMahon on TV this week.

During the show, The Miz faced Dexter Lumis in a match that Lumis had to win so that he was paid the rest of the money he was owed by The A-Lister. The win would also get him a contract with WWE so that he was well and truly back on RAW.

Despite the various nefarious means used by The Miz, Lumis got the all-important win and signed the contract. After this, he went around the ring, giving away the money he had just collected from The Miz.

The A-Lister attacked him from behind, bringing him down and snatching the money away from the fans. Gargano came in for the save, helping Lumis by hitting Miz with a Superkick. He then went and gave back the money to the kids and audience members that the Grand Slam Champion had taken away.

At this time, Corey Graves made an apparent reference to Vince McMahon's controversy by saying that the money Gargano was giving away was "hush money" being paid to witnesses.

The apparent reference was also noted by fans on Twitter.

For those that don't know, Vince McMahon had to step down as Chairman earlier this year after accusations were made against him for paying hush money to female employees and stars in the past to cover up inappropriate behavior.

What do you make of Corey Graves' reference? Let us know in the comments section below.

