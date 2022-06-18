"I have no idea what's happening" - WWE Commentator Pat McAfee on Vince McMahon's upcoming appearance on SmackDown

Pat McAfee has made it clear that he has no idea what will happen during Vince McMahon's appearance on SmackDown tonight.

Shockwaves were sent throughout the industry when it was announced that Vince McMahon would be stepping down as Chairman and CEO of WWE. His daughter Stephanie will take over as Interim Chairwoman and CEO while the company's Board of Directors conducts an investigation into Mr. McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

The company also announced that Vince will appear on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Due to the serious allegations and controversy involving him, his appearance comes as a surprise to fans and personnel alike. WWE color commentator Pat McAfee made it clear on his show that he had no idea Vince McMahon would be appearing on the blue brand.

"Some massive news came out from WWE this morning," said Pat McAfee. "I addressed the early headlines yesterday about me having no idea about any of this coming or happening or ever taking place. This morning, Stephanie McMahon is now Interim CEO and Interim Chairwoman. Tonight on SmackDown, Vince McMahon, Mr. McMahon will be appearing. This is going to be a wild...I have no idea what's happening when I fly into Minneapolis, Minnesota this afternoon. I have Charles Barkley here to start the day and then I'm headed to Minnesota with, obviously, a company that has been around for a very long time and I've been a fan of for basically my entire life, and it's in one of the biggest, most crucial times in history."

McAfee continued by expressing how crazy he believed his life was due to being so close to the situation.

"I'm going to be right there. My life is a glitch in the simulation, I understand that. Just like everybody else, I have no idea what's happening tonight. I've sent out a couple of texts with the tweet from WWE saying Mr. McMahon will appear and I'm like, 'How is this going in?' The response I got was, 'Nobody knew this was happening.' What a night," - Pat McAfee (h/t Fightful)

Vince McMahon is set to speak to WWE talent before SmackDown broadcast

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince will speak with the talent backstage prior to SmackDown's broadcast. At this time, it's expected that McMahon will be portraying his "Mr. McMahon" persona.

WWE @WWE Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET live on FOX. Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET live on FOX. https://t.co/6XEEDwR0Hy

As of this writing, it is not yet confirmed when exactly Mr. McMahon will be appearing during tonight's broadcast. It is also unknown whether or not he will address the on-going investigation on tonight's episode.

