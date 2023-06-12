WWE commentator shares heartwarming tribute to Dusty Rhodes on 8th anniversary of his death

Corey Graves recently paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes on Twitter on the eighth anniversary of his death.

Dusty passed away on June 11, 2015, due to kidney failure. He was also battling stomach cancer at the time and had been suffering from kidney disease.

The American Dream had four children, including wrestlers Dustin and Cody Rhodes. The Hall of Famer also helped shape many superstars' careers as a trainer and mentor at the WWE Perfromance Center.

One of those stars is Corey Graves, who shared a heartfelt tribute to Rhodes on his Twitter account. He posted several images of Dusty at the WWE Performance Center that showed the talent he helped, such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin.

"Forever grateful for this man," Graves captioned. "I owe him so much. I miss him. We all do. #DustyForever"

WWE honored The American Dream by holding the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic every year. AEW even named their Gorilla Position as the Dusty Position as a tribute to the legendary wrestler.

Dusty Rhodes' wrestling career

Dusty Rhodes made his professional wrestling debut in 1967 at Big Time Wrestling in Boston. He then moved to the NWA territories from 1974 to 1984. He also wrestled several times at Vince McMahon Sr.'s WWWF, including two main event championship matches at Madison Square Gardena against Billy Graham.

Rhodes then moved to Jim Crockett Promotions, which became WCW later. He had so many great matches against Ric Flair at the time, while their feud also produced one of the greatest promos in wrestling history — Hard Times.

The American Dream worked for Vince McMahon Jr. (now WWE) from 1989 to 1991 before moving to WCW for the rest of the 1990s. He also had stints with IMPACT Wrestling in the early 2000s but returned to the Stamford-based company in 2005. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Rhodes served several roles with WWE, including creative consultant, producer, and part-time wrestler. He moved down to developmental later to help up-and-coming superstars.

