WWE commentator shares hilarious Sami Zayn outtake from After The Bell

Sami Zayn loves to have a good time no matter what he's doing.

We don't often get to see outtakes of WWE's podcasts, but thanks to NXT 2.0 commentator Vic Joseph, we now have a hilarious outtake. The clip involved himself, Sami Zayn, and Corey Graves from After the Bell that he posted on social media.

This occurred after Joseph's internet connection went out on him, leaving both Graves and Zayn dumbfounded at what he was trying to say. This resulted in a lot of laughter from all three men. You can see the video of the outtake in the embedded tweet below:

"Expect the unexpected on @AfterTheBellWWE - especially when you have @WWEGraves and @SamiZayn there to help you out *microphone emoji*," Vic Joseph tweeted.

The Bloodline may punish Sami Zayn for losing to Riddle on SmackDown

RAW Superstar Riddle has been a thorn in the side of unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Despite his attempts in recent weeks, Sami Zayn hasn't helped matters.

On Friday night on SmackDown, Sami was tasked with a very important match against Riddle by Paul Heyman. If Zayn won, Riddle would be banned from appearing on SmackDown. This would seemingly make him less of a headache for The Bloodline.

If Riddle won, he would receive a unified WWE Universal Championship match the following week on SmackDown. Despite Zayn's best efforts, Riddle won the match and earned his title shot for this Friday on SmackDown.

This will mark Roman Reigns's first televised title defense as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief unified the titles by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and hasn't defended them on WWE programming since.

Why this matchup isn't happening at WWE's upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event is unknown at this time. As of this writing, Roman Reigns is not scheduled to appear at Money in the Bank. This will be the second premium live event in a row that he will miss as champion.

Sami Zayn has been trying to get in the good graces of The Bloodline for months now. There is a good chance his loss to Riddle last week won't bode well for him this Friday night on SmackDown.

