WWE comments on Randy Orton's heel turn tease

WWE has commented on Randy Orton teasing a potential heel turn during Night of Champions 2025. The legend was in action in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament at the PLE yesterday in Saudi Arabia.

The Viper squared off against Cody Rhodes in the finals of the tournament at Night of Champions, with the winner earning a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. Orton teased a heel turn a couple of times during the match. The Legend Killer attempted to punt Rhodes in the head, but the former AEW star was able to avoid it.

Orton also exposed the top turnbuckle, but it wound up backfiring on him. The American Nightmare sent him into the exposed turnbuckle and followed it up with a Cross Rhodes for the victory.

WWE shared a clip of Orton trying to punt Rhodes' head at Night of Champions today on social media and continued to tease a potential heel turn.

"That’s a CONFLICTED viper… 😬"

John Cena successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions. Rhodes will be facing The Cenation Leader for the title at SummerSlam this August at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Joe Hendry discusses facing Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41

TNA star Joe Hendry recently discussed getting the opportunity to battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

The former TNA World Champion faced The Apex Predator at WrestleMania after Kevin Owens had to drop out of the match due to a neck injury. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam in an exclusive interview, Hendry noted that it was great to be involved in Orton's 20th WrestleMania and added that he was happy to give the TNA World Championship some spotlight.

"It was unbelievable to be involved in Randy Orton's 20th WrestleMania, an absolute legend in the business, awesome to work with. And yeah, I was very fortunate to be in that position, I was thankful to Randy, to TNA, and WWE for all collaborating and allowing that to happen. And yeah, it wasn't the result I wanted but we got the TNA World Championship in front of the crowd at WrestleMania which was an unprecendented situation." [4:09 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Randy Orton following his loss to Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions.

