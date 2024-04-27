WWE confirmed major star's return to SmackDown; coming back after 616 days

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is going to be a happy man. It was confirmed by WWE after the first day of the Draft that a major star is returning to SmackDown after 616 days away.

Perhaps the biggest blow that SmackDown GM Nick Aldis faced during the Draft was losing his prized star Bron Breakker to RAW. The disappointment on his face was quite evident as he realized That RAW had swooped in and gotten the star he worked hard to sign to an exclusive contract. However, it seems that Baron Corbin could be making his return to the main roster.

After losing Bron Breakker, Aldis would end up getting Breakker's tag team partner from NXT Baron Corbin. It was confirmed by WWE post-SmackDown that Corbin will be returning to the blue brand for the first time since the August 26, 2022, taping of the show. This will mark 616 days since he was last seen on the blue brand.

For those who don't know, Baron Corbin has spent the majority of that time in NXT, where he has had new life breathed into his career.

Seeing his highlight reels from last year, you might be shocked to see that he doesn't even appear to be the same performer he was on the main roster. His biggest success came as one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions along with Bron Breakker, collectively known as The Wolf Dogs.

It's going to be exciting to see what lies ahead for the man formerly known as the Lone Wolf of WWE.

