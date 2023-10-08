WWE confirms date for next Saudi Arabia event

Over the last few years, Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the most important international markets for WWE.

In 2018, WWE entered a 10-year partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support their initiative, Saudi Vision 2030. This will be the company's 10th event in the country under this arrangement. The sports entertainment juggernaut's last event in the country came in May 2023 when Night of Champions emanated from Jeddah.

Now, WWE will return to the Middle East again for Crown Jewel 2023. During Fastlane, it was announced that the next premium live event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, November 4.

Last year, the show was main evented by Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. The card also featured some high-profile bouts, including Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.

While no matches have been announced for the mega event yet, it is safe to assume that Roman Reigns will be on the card. During the show, 16-time World Champion John Cena could also return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time since 2018.

