WWE confirms double contract-signing for RAW

WWE has big plans in place for this week's episode of RAW.

Four Top Superstars will be inside the ring at the same time.

RAW will definitely be interesting this week

WWE recently announced that on this week's episode of RAW, fas would witness a double contract signing for two championships that will be on the line at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. One contract-signing would be for the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

The other contract signing will be between the RAW Women's Champions Asuka and her opponent at the upcoming PPV, Sasha Banks. The latter is also one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Hence, at her upcoming title match, Sasha Banks will also have a chance of winning two belts just like her best friend and tag team partner, Bayley.

Both these title matches were confirmed on RAW last week. Now, WWE have announced that the coming episode of RAW will feature a segment with all these Superstars present inside the squared circle at the same time. It will be interesting to see what the red brand has in store for Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, Asuka, and Sasha Banks.

The two championship rivalries on RAW

The WWE Championship match between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre is expected to be a one-off encounter, and it probably won't turn into a full-fledged rivalry. Last week, we saw Ziggler appearing on RAW, and it was reported that he has quietly been moved to the red brand.

On RAW, Ziggler congratulated McIntyre for his recent success in WWE. But then, he went on to say that he deserves a title match owing to their history when Ziggler guide the Scottish Psychopath on his journey to the top of the red brand. McIntrye obliged, and the two Superstars are now set to lock horns at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

As for Sasha Banks, she and Bayley arrived on the red brand last week and decided to challenge Asuka with the intention of becoming 'Two Belts Banks' just like her best friend, 'Bayley Dos Straps'.

Banks is also scheduled to square off against NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai in a non-title match on NXT this week. But before that, she will sign the dotted line to make her championship match against Asuka official ahead of the upcoming PPV.