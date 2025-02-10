WWE confirms former World Heavyweight Champion will wrestle last-ever Elimination Chamber match; will not return again

A top WWE star will be wrestling his last-ever Elimination Chamber match soon. The company too has confirmed it now.

John Cena is in the middle of his farewell tour in WWE. The star will be retiring at the end of 2025, and as a result, there will be a lot of last-ever matches. Cena's time in the Elimination Chamber will come to an end on March 1 as well, as that will be his last-ever edition of the match.

The company confirmed that this will be the star's last-ever appearance inside the Elimination Chamber and he will not be returning to the match again. The star's last-ever match in the hellish structure will take place in less than a month, as he works on winding down his career with a big win that could take him to a world title match at WrestleMania 41.

It remains to be seen if that ends up happening or not, but the star will have a huge chance to enter The Showcase of The Immortals this year with the chance of breaking Ric Flair's record of 16 world championships. Should he win the Elimination Chamber and become the champion, then he will have made history at The Show of Shows.

John Cena has the chance to challenge either Cody Rhodes or Gunther at WrestleMania for a WWE title

John Cena has established that he wants 17 world titles to his name now, and now that he's said it, this means that he will be pursuing it earnestly. Winning the Elimination Chamber means he can challenge either of the world champions, whoever Jey Uso does not face.

At the moment, it's not certain if he can win, or who Jey Uso will face, but WrestleMania is shaping up to be huge for the star now. The coming weeks will determine if Cena can have that one last big match at WrestleMania or not.

