WWE confirms huge match for Seth Rollins after Payback

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is currently one of the biggest heels in the promotion. He has been involved in a long-term feud with Rey Mysterio on RAW, and WWE have confirmed a huge Single's match between them after Payback.

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins will lock horns in a match on WWE RAW that will immediately follow the Payback PPV. This could be Mysterio's shot at ending their feud once and for all.

But before that, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will square off in a tag team match at Payback. The Monday Night Messiah will team up with his disciple Murphy to take on the team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at Payback. Both the tag teams squared off in a match on RAW's go-home show before the PPV. However, this match was interrupted by The Retribution who then went on to brutally attack both Rey and his son inside the ring.

Prior to that, Seth Rollins locked horns with Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2020 where the latter had his WWE debut. This match was brutal, and Dominik looked far from a rookie inside the squared circle. Unfortunately for him, the Street Fight ended with Seth Rollins once against picking up a win.

The feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio

It all started on WWE RAW when Seth Rollins viciously attacked Rey Mysterio by pressing the latter's eye against the sharp edges of the steel steps inside the ring. This led to a brutally personal rivalry between the two Superstars and eventually Dominik was involved.

Moments before another dream took place!



My son @35_Dominik & I are truly experiencing the theory behind #LawOfAttraction



I truly believed one day we would share the ring together as tag team partners & my son and… https://t.co/oWNrFJMwqi — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) August 25, 2020

Dominik Mysterio arrived on RAW to avenge his father and managed to get the better off Rollins and Murphy during several of their encounters. Last week at SummerSlam as well, there were several instances when Dominik managed to outsmart his opponents.

However, he had asked his father Rey Mysterio, to not interfere in the match and the latter kept his word. Rey now has the opportunity to end this chapter involving Seth Rollins on WWE RAW next week. It will be interesting to see if WWE will put an end to this rivalry with this rematch between the two Superstars.