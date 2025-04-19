WWE confirms major match for WrestleMania 41 despite injury scare

WWE's biggest show of the year is in Las Vegas in less than a few hours, and the company has dropped a major announcement. Today, the company's official X account (formerly Twitter) confirmed the match between Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano is still on the cards.
On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, ahead of WrestleMania 41, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix to take on American Made in a six-man tag team match. After the match, The Master of the 619 left the ring with some help as officials appeared and helped him head back.
This scared many in the audience and the viewers at home, as they assumed Rey Mysterio would miss out on WrestleMania 41 and the match with El Grande Americano would get scrapped at the last moment. However, that's not the case anymore.
Today, WWE's social media team confirmed the news by promoting and hyping up the one-on-one match. Unfortunately, no medical update was provided by the company, and it'll be interesting to see what the management has planned for Mysterio and Americano at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
WWE has another match confirmed for WrestleMania 41
Earlier this year, Randy Orton returned to WWE and decided to go after Kevin Owens in Toronto. The Viper was moments away from hitting the punt on The Prizefighter before he escaped. Later, the 14-time World Champion stated he was coming after him, and the two were set to face each other at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Unfortunately, Kevin Owens withdrew from the match due to unforeseen circumstances. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Owens had been dealing with a neck injury, which required immediate attention, and he went on a hiatus from the blue brand.
On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Randy Orton discussed all his options in front of the crowd and concluded with a solution. The Viper has now issued an open challenge at WrestleMania 41, and it'll be interesting to see which star steps up to answer it.