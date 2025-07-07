WWE confirms major superstar's RAW return

A popular WWE Superstar will be back in action later tonight on Monday Night RAW. The red brand's show will emanate from Amica Mutual Pavilion in downtown Providence, Rhode Island, in a few hours.
Last week on RAW, Chad Gable revealed he would be out of action for a while as he needed surgery on his injured shoulder. The American Made leader was believed to be the man portraying El Grande Americano. However, last week, another mysterious star dressed up as the luchador showed up while Jackie Redmond was interviewing Ivy Nile and the Creed Brothers.
The new El Grande Americano bore a striking resemblance to Ludwig Kaiser, who returned to WWE programming a couple of weeks ago only to be lurking in the background during American Made's backstage segments. Moments ago, the wrestling promotion shared an update on X/Twitter to announce the WWE Speed Champion's return to action on the red brand.
El Grande Americano's last match on RAW saw him defeat AJ Styles and CM Punk on June 2 to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Ludwig Kaiser, on the other hand, hasn't wrestled on the red brand since losing a No Holds Barred Match to Penta on March 17.
Blockbuster matches announced for WWE RAW
In addition to El Grande Americano's return to action, several other interesting matches have also been scheduled for the show.
In one of the most highly anticipated matches of the night, Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, will lock horns with Penta. The Visionary's stablemates will also be in action. While Bron Breakker will face Sami Zayn, "Big" Bronson Reed will wrestle Jey Uso.
Elsewhere on the card, Kairi Sane will take on newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez in a one-on-one contest. The Japanese star will be in action for the first time on RAW since her match on June 16, which saw Liv Morgan suffer from a legitimate shoulder injury.
