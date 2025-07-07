WWE confirms major superstar's RAW return

A popular WWE Superstar will be back in action later tonight on Monday Night RAW. The red brand's show will emanate from Amica Mutual Pavilion in downtown Providence, Rhode Island, in a few hours.

Ad

Last week on RAW, Chad Gable revealed he would be out of action for a while as he needed surgery on his injured shoulder. The American Made leader was believed to be the man portraying El Grande Americano. However, last week, another mysterious star dressed up as the luchador showed up while Jackie Redmond was interviewing Ivy Nile and the Creed Brothers.

The new El Grande Americano bore a striking resemblance to Ludwig Kaiser, who returned to WWE programming a couple of weeks ago only to be lurking in the background during American Made's backstage segments. Moments ago, the wrestling promotion shared an update on X/Twitter to announce the WWE Speed Champion's return to action on the red brand.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

El Grande Americano's last match on RAW saw him defeat AJ Styles and CM Punk on June 2 to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Ludwig Kaiser, on the other hand, hasn't wrestled on the red brand since losing a No Holds Barred Match to Penta on March 17.

Blockbuster matches announced for WWE RAW

In addition to El Grande Americano's return to action, several other interesting matches have also been scheduled for the show.

Ad

In one of the most highly anticipated matches of the night, Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, will lock horns with Penta. The Visionary's stablemates will also be in action. While Bron Breakker will face Sami Zayn, "Big" Bronson Reed will wrestle Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere on the card, Kairi Sane will take on newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez in a one-on-one contest. The Japanese star will be in action for the first time on RAW since her match on June 16, which saw Liv Morgan suffer from a legitimate shoulder injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!