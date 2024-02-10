WWE confirms match with Elimination Chamber spot up for grabs

WWE will continue The Road to WrestleMania 40 as tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode airs live from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tonight's blue brand show will feature some of the build for Elimination Chamber on February 24 in Australia. WWE has just confirmed a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match with Mia Yim taking on Bianca Belair.

As seen in the backstage video below, Michin was confident about her Women's Elimination Chamber spot while arriving to the arena in The Queen City:

"One time for them praying on my downfall, two times to upset the world. Michin in the Elimination Chamber...," she said.

The winner of Yim vs. Belair will join Becky Lynch as Women's Chamber participants, as The Man defeated Shayna Baszler on RAW to qualify. Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark and Naomi vs. Zelina Vega are set to take place as additional qualifiers. That will leave two more open spots to make it a six-woman match with Lynch, Yim or Belair, Morgan or Stark, Naomi or Vega, and two to be determined.

WWE has also announced Triple H for tonight's SmackDown from the Spectrum Center. The Chief Content Officer will be there to address the fallout from Thursday's WrestleMania XL Kickoff event and how he booked Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

Bayley was confirmed for tonight's SmackDown as well. WWE noted that The Role Model wants to discuss her Damage CTRL departure and likely the WrestleMania 40 match with Women's Champion IYO SKY.

The only other match announced for tonight's show is DIY vs. British Strong Style. The match will see Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne face Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to determine who will challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber.

