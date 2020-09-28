WWE confirms Nikki Cross, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax "not medically cleared to compete" at Clash of Champions

WWE has officially confirmed the previously reported changes to tonight's WWE Clash of Champions: Gold Rush card.

During the Clash of Champions Kick Off show, host Charly Caruso announced that Nikki Cross, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have not been medically cleared to compete at tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

WWE.com has also released the following announcement addressing the changes to tonight's Clash of Champions card:

"Bayley will address the SmackDown Women's Championship situation tonight on WWE Clash of Champions with her opponent unable to compete. Nikki Cross, who was scheduled to challenge for the title, is not medically cleared. Additionally, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax are not medically cleared and will not defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against The Riott Squad tonight. The situation surrounding the titles will be addressed tomorrow night on Raw."

Nikki Cross had been scheduled to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship tonight at Clash of Champions.

Nikki Cross became the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Tamina, Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss several weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown.

Despite her opponent's absence from tonight's event, WWE has confirmed that SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is at the WWE ThunderDome and will address her SmackDown Women's Championship match tonight during the Clash of Champions broadcast.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship update

In addition to Nikki Cross, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have also not been medically cleared to compete at tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax had been scheduled to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan during tonight's event.

However, with both tag team champions not being medically cleared to compete, the match has been officially cancelled by WWE.

During the announcement by Charly Caruso on the WWE Clash of Champions Kick Off show, it was revealed that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship situation will be addressed tomorrow night on Monday Night RAW.