WWE confirms special themed match for multiple superstars

Several top WWE Superstars are looking to do battle in a special themed match that has just been confirmed.

The rosters have this weekend off due to Christmas, and the holiday forced the company to tape tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode ahead of time at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Spoilers for tonight can be found here on Sportskeeda Wrestling.

WWE has now officially announced that the first-ever Holiday Havoc match will air on tonight's show. The match will feature Zelina Vega, Shotzi, Mia Yim, and Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. The injured Dakota Kai is advertised to be at ringside for the match.

The eight-woman tag team match is billed as a "festive fight" in the official match preview from WWE's website.

"Ring in the holidays with a festive fight as Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega and Michin join forces to take on the nefarious WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Bayley of Damage CTRL in a Holiday Havoc Match. Find out which fighting foursome emerges victorious, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX," the company wrote.

Expand Tweet

Tonight's Holiday Havoc match will mark Yim's in-ring return. The O.C. member, also known as Michin, has not wrestled since the October 20th SmackDown, where she and Shotzi defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a pre-show dark match.

What is your prediction for the Holiday Havoc match on SmackDown? Who would you book for Damage CTRL's next big feud? Sound off in the comments below!