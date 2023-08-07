WWE confirms superstar's release from the company

WWE recently confirmed a 24-year-old star's release from the company. The star herself had made the announcement a week ago, but the promotion had not said anything. Now, the star - Aleah James - has been moved from the roster page to the alumni one.

James proved herself as a wrestler when she was part of NXT UK. However, when the WWE's developmental brand in the United Kingdom was shut down last year, many stars were released from the company. At that time, Aleah was not released. Unfortunately, she was not among the stars that the promotion brought down to NXT in the United States either and thus has been in limbo.

Almost a year after the August 2022 announcement, James confirmed on her Twitter page last week that she was not part of the company, as we reported.

Now, WWE has confirmed her release as well. For a few days after she announced her departure, she was still part of the company's current roster page on their official website. Now though, she's moved to the alumni page.

The star is now part of the Alumni page.

While they didn't announce her departure formerly, this confirmed it for all those wondering why she was still part of the current roster page.

It remains to be seen what James does next or if she ever returns to NXT. Her real-life partner, Noam Dar, is currently a part of the brand.

