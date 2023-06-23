WWE confirms suspected injury to 37-year-old star

Being a part of WWE or any wrestling promotion can be risky. The stars put their bodies at risk whenever they enter the wrestling ring, and what's happening is not always predictable, to say the least. This week, after an attack by Gunther on WWE RAW, Matt Riddle has been confirmed by the company to be injured.

On WWE RAW, Ludwig Kaiser faced Matt Riddle in a match that had been building up for a while. Riddle had apparently hurt Giovanni Vinci before, and Imperium was out for revenge. The star was still able to defeat Kaiser, but the win ended up meaning nothing as Gunther attacked him after the match.

With Kaiser holding him back, Riddle was beaten down by Gunther, who seemed intent on injuring his leg. The commentary acknowledged this, too, with them saying that it appeared the Intercontinental Champion was trying to break his leg. Backstage, when Riddle was being helped out, the commentary team said that they were not sure about his future as he looked very hurt.

Now, WWE has confirmed that Riddle is indeed injured. The official Twitter account shared the post about Gunther's beatdown, saying that the champion had delivered an "excruciating ankle injury."

It should be noted at this time that the injury is expected to be kayfabe, but in the company, kayfabe injuries are often used to write a star off programming so they can deal with real-life issues. It's not yet known if this is the case with The Original Bro, but the coming weeks should reveal more.

