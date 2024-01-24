WWE confirms top stars for the Royal Rumble

WWE will present the 37th annual Royal Rumble event this coming Saturday. The line-ups are coming together for the big event on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

The Men's Royal Rumble and the Women's Royal Rumble are expected to feature surprise debuts and returns as usual. The winners will earn a guaranteed title shot on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April, and they will get to name their opponents in the weeks to come after The Rumble.

WWE has now confirmed Kofi Kingston and Damian Priest for the Men's Royal Rumble. The RAW Superstars declared their spots on Monday's go-home show, and now the company has made it official. Ivy Nile has also been included in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

This will be the fourth Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion and the 15th for Kingston, not including the Greatest Royal Rumble.

It remains to be seen if Kingston will be joined by New Day partner Xavier Woods. Priest may be joined by Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card update

The WWE Universe will pack Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, this coming Saturday, January 27, for the 37th annual Royal Rumble event.

The card will be highlighted by two big title matches. Logan Paul will make his first defense of the United States Championship as he goes up against Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns will then put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line in a Fatal Four-Way with LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

The Rumble main show is expected to kick off with one of the signature matches. As of this writing, there are six confirmed entrants for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble - Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bayley, Ivy Nile, Bianca Belair, and Maxxine Dupri.

There are now 11 confirmed competitors for the 30-Man Royal Rumble - CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, Akira Tozawa, Otis, Chad Gable, and Gunther.

