WWE confuses a major rule at Night of Champions 2025

As WWE Night of Champions 2025 went on air, things kicked off with the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament finals. During the announcement, WWE may have confused a major rule.

As of now, WWE has yet to outright mention whether the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments get to choose their respective World Championship to compete for at SummerSlam, or whether they have to face the World Champion of their brand. As you may know, the winners of the Royal Rumble get to choose their opponent at WrestleMania.

In the introduction of the King of the Ring Tournament finals between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions 2025, announcer Mark Nash explicitly mentioned that the winner will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. This appeared to be a confusion of a major rule that's still unclear: whether the winner gets a choice at SummerSlam.

It seems to be an unofficial assumption from most that the King and Queen of the Ring winners will face the World Champion of their respective brands. That is perhaps because last year, KOTR winner Gunther (a RAW star) faced then-World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, who was also on the red brand.

Nia Jax, who won the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, faced Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship. Both women belonged to SmackDown at the time.

As things progress at Night of Champions, things should become clearer.

