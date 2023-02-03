WWE is reportedly looking to make some changes to its ringside area by monetizing ring assets.

This comes after the company partnered with Mountain Dew to hold the first-ever Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. The two stars had to wrestle under black lighting, and they wore fluorescent clothes and make-up so viewers could see them.

During the WWE Q4 Earnings Call, CEO Nick Khan stated that WWE is taking a deep dive into monetizing ring assets like ring aprons, turnbuckles, and mats.

This means sponsors will have their logos all over the ring, similar to the UFC, WCW in the 90s, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"Yes, to your question about monetizing the ring assets. It’s something we’re taking a deep dive into now and that we want to do. In terms of what’s driven it, I think it all started with Stephanie McMahon and changing the culture of our sales group, from changing from a ‘maybe’ to a ‘yes,’ so when Mountain Dew and Pepsi pitched us the idea of sponsoring a match, I think it was done, was ‘absolutely we’ll do it,'" said Nick Khan.

He continued:

"And then we had a conversation with Triple H, our head of creative, about ‘hey, we can probably do this, right?’ Which Triple H and our creative team made every accommodation to get it done. I think that’s what’s driving it, in addition of going into higher levels for each of these potential companies." (H/T Ringside News)

WWE has plans for another unique gimmick match at WrestleMania 39

The Mountain Dew Pitch Black isn't the only sponsored match that could take place in the company this year.

WWE senior VP and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships Craig Stimmel told The Hollywood Reporter that this year's WrestleMania would also feature a sponsored match like the Rumble.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but it’ll be around a match, and the sponsorship of that match, and what they’ll be able to bring to that match. So we’re going to do things that fit inside of our storyline as well," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the sponsored match will be at WrestleMania 39 and which superstars it will include.

