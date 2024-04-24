WWE continues to allude to absent star written off TV due to controversial accusations

WWE star Drew Gulak was once again noticeably absent from this week's episode of NXT.

In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey accused Gulak of grabbing the string of her sweatpants backstage at a Live Event. Gulak has since responded to the allegations, stating that it was an accident and that he quickly apologized to Rousey for the mishap.

WWE has since kept the 36-year-old off TV. His stable, No Quarter Catch Crew, integrated this situation into the storyline. Last week, it was revealed that they had a problem within the group, and the D'Angelo family took care of it, hinting at possibly making Gulak disappear.

Expand Tweet

On this week's show, the indirect mention of Gulak continued. During the six-man tag match between The Family and No Quarter Catch Crew, NXT commentator Vic Joseph remarked on how The Family had resolved NQCC's issue, implying that the latter should now fulfill their end of the deal.

"They had a problem, the Family dealt with it. Pay up," Vic Joseph said.

Recent reports have suggested the possibility of Gulak being off television for an extended period of time. It will be intriguing to observe how the Stamford-based company navigates this sensitive situation moving forward.