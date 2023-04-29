WWE could have copied the tactic used for an iconic title instead of introducing a new belt, explains veteran (Exclusive)

The introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship effectively means WWE now has three world titles. Dutch Mantell couldn't understand the reasoning behind the move and, during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, revealed how WWE could have gotten inspired by NWA.

Dutch Mantell was amongst the busiest men during the territorial days of professional wrestling when the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship was the most prestigious title in the business.

Mantell knew the ins and outs of the industry and explained that the wrestler who held the NWA title was a touring champion who defended it across America and worldwide in various promotions.

The 73-year-old had a stint as a booker in Florida and recalled how every territory was informed when the NWA World Champion would compete in their region. It was a pretty good system that involved the top titleholder regularly putting the belt on the line.

Dutch Mantell explained:

"Years and years ago, before WWE was even a thought, the NWA Worlds Champion was a touring champion, and he would go all over. And how they would book him, they actually booked him in a very good way; they would tell you the NWA office in St. Louis, (Sam) Muchnick, he was the head of it, they would send you a list of the times you had the worlds champion. See, in Florida, I was booking then; we got him in February, we got him again in June, then again maybe in October, and we'd get him for like ten days a year or maybe a little more. But you know you had 30-something territories, so the champion was booked solid, but you knew well in advance when you'd get the champion." [24:00 - 25:00]

The frequency of Roman Reigns' title defenses has reduced with each passing month, and his "part-time" status has now forced WWE to add another title to the equation.

Dutch Mantell firmly believed the company could have avoided having the World Heavyweight Championship and had Roman Reigns defend his undisputed title more often for both brands instead of focusing on SmackDown.

The veteran added:

"I don't know why they don't do that on RAW and SmackDown. Have one champion and have him go back and forth between them. Could they? Well, they can get it to work. But see, Roman has been exclusive up to this point, more or less to SmackDown, right? But he's made some RAW appearances, correct?" [25:01 - 25:47]

When will WWE crown the new World Heavyweight Champion?

With Roman Reigns getting drafted as the first pick to SmackDown, it has been confirmed that the World Heavyweight Championship will be RAW's biggest prize moving forward.

Speculation suggests that WWE could announce a tournament to crown the new champion that will conclude at Night of Champions. Another rumored option is for WWE to directly unveil the two superstars who will battle it out for the belt, and some fans want the promotion to reignite a forgotten rivalry.

Based on Wade Barrett's comments on SmackDown, one interesting thing to note is that the talents from both RAW and SmackDown will compete for the World Heavyweight Championship. As expected, the WWE Universe is even more confused now, and all we can do is wait for Triple H to provide the relevant answers when it's the ideal time.

Who are you backing to win RAW's world title at the next Saudi Arabia PLE on May 27? Let us know in the comments!

