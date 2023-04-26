Which two WWE stars could fight for the World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions 2023? History could repeat itself after 7 years

WWE Night of Champions 2023 will crown the first-ever winner of the revamped World Heavyweight Championship. Due to the magnitude of the title showdown, it could make up for a magical moment between two former rivals.

Unveiled on the April 23 episode of Monday Night RAW, the World Heavyweight Champion will be drafted to the brand that doesn't feature Roman Reigns. Triple H didn't provide information on how the titleholder will be decided, though. Sources close to Wrestling Blog noted that WWE will either announce the participants or hold a qualification tournament concluding at the Night of Champions 2023 after the Draft.

Taking the tournament mode into consideration, two prolific superstars should punch their tickets to the finale at Night of Champions 2023. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins have been heavily teased to win the World Heavyweight Championship on this week's WWE RAW. Their potential showdown in Jeddah will make up for a full-circle moment as the two competitors fought to be the inaugural Universal Champion seven years ago.

'The Demon' Balor overpowered Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 and gained the right to be called the first-ever Universal Champion. Unfortunately, he had to relinquish the title on the following RAW due to a shoulder injury. Finn and Seth continued their rivalry two years later on RAW, but it didn't seem intense. Moreover, The Visionary has foiled every attempt by Balor to capture gold ever since, whether it be the United States Title or the Intercontinental Title.

The Night of Champions 2023 is an opportune time to book Seth Rollins to defeat The Judgment Day member. Both could then initiate a long-term feud for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins might rally his own allies to counter The Judgment Day, such as the Latino World Order. SummerSlam 2023 will be a fitting end to their feud, with the added hype of The Demon Balor potentially repeating the '16 scenario.

Night Of Champions 2023: Finn Balor had a 'competitive rivalry' with Seth Rollins even before their WWE debut

While Balor was making waves as the leader of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Seth Rollins was hitting the indies in the United States. The two were prominent names in the wrestling world and often led to discussions of 'who was better?'

During a Q & A session with WWE, Finn Balor shed light on how he got motivated by his competition with Seth Rollins. The two superstars were known for being crowd-pullers due to their athleticism. While Balor is a former Universal Champion, Seth Rollins is a two-time WWE Champion.

"There has been a kind of mutual respect/competitiveness between myself and Seth, I think... We both take a lot of pride in our work and are very competitive, and of course we both want to prove to each other that I’m better than him or he’s better than me. But he’s someone I’ve looked up to for a long time in WWE."

The bouts between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins have made for some solid entertainment over the years. It remains to be seen if they get the push at the Night of Champions 2023 or if WWE has a youngster in mind.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes