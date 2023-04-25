The new World Heavyweight Championship was the highlight of tonight's WWE RAW show. With some additional tweaks, the Big Gold Belt is back on the main roster for the taking. It is unknown whether it is a revival of the previous belt or a brand new title that will have a separate lineage.

Emanating from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Night of Champions PLE on May 27 will decide the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the modern-day era. Triple H didn't provide much information about the tournament but did claim that the new titleholder will be drafted to the brand where Roman Reigns isn't present.

Now that The Bloodline won't be a speed breaker to their plans, multiple WWE RAW Superstars have pounced on the opportunity to get their hands on the new world championship. They have given subtle hints of being the new titleholder.

In this list of four superstars who teased winning the World Heavyweight Championship on tonight’s WWE RAW: #4. Austin Theory

A world title has averted Austin Theory throughout his main roster career. The former Money in the Bank winner failed multiple times in his cash-in attempts in the summer of 2022 before choosing the United States Championship route.

Once Vince McMahon's chosen one for the 'future of WWE,' All-Day Theory has slowly regained momentum in his title run. He is set to defend the U.S. Title against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed at Backlash but hasn't ruled out higher accomplishments.

Theory teased capturing the World Heavyweight Championship during a promo segment on WWE RAW, claiming that the gold should be around his waist for his efforts, but he is busy dealing with Lashley and Reed as of now.

#3. Finn Balor

Balor has his eye on the prize

The inaugural Universal Champion was teased to be the World Heavyweight Champion twice on WWE RAW. Following Triple H's unveiling of the new championship, the focus shifted to The Judgment Day segment on the red brand, with Finn Balor doing most of the talking. A subtle hint was followed by a clear one.

The Prince was also part of a singles match against Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW. In one of the outside-the-ring spots, Balor posed in front of the World Heavyweight Championship, which stood on a pedestal near the announcer's area. Cheers went up for the heel.

Many wrestling fans believe Finn has put in substantial effort to get back to the top. His most recent title victory came against his fellow stable member and former United States Champion, Damian Priest, during an episode of WWE RAW in February 2022. He lost it to Austin Theory after just 49 days.

#2. Cody Rhodes

WWE Backlash will be the first of the many roadblocks Cody Rhodes is supposedly going to face to get his rematch against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title. WWE is making sure they leave no stone unturned to gain sympathy for the babyface, so when the time comes for him to be the next big thing, he could remain for the long run like his predecessor.

The introduction of the new world title will probably keep Cody busy until a more opportune time for Reigns vs. Rhodes part two. He will finally get to honor Dusty Rhodes with his world title victory but could then look to 'end his story' with The Bloodline in the long-term scenario.

Similar to Finn Balor, The American Nightmare often fixated his gaze on the World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H doesn't want to make it seem obvious that he is pursuing gold, as he would be a heavy favorite to win the contest in late May.

#1. Seth Rollins

The clearest teaser of the next World Heavyweight Champion featured The Visionary. Seth Rollins made an appearance on WWE RAW to cut a promo for his Backlash match against Omos. Instead of his 7' 3" opponent, he focused on larger things.

As soon as Rollins mentioned winning the World Heavyweight Title, the crowd rallied behind him with chants of 'You deserve it.' The former Universal Champion clarified that he handed Roman Reigns his first defeat last year (via a disqualification) and could still put up a fight.

The Visionary called out the Undisputed Champion by terming him a part-timer. If WWE needs to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion, it should be someone who's worth it for the company as well as the WWE Universe.

Triple H did mention on RAW that the next champion won't demand acknowledgment from the audience. Does that mean crowd-swayer Seth Rollins is in line for a World Heavyweight Championship win at Night Of Champions? Time will tell.

