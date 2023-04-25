Why did WWE revive the World Heavyweight Championship? Here are 3 reasons

In a memorable and unexpected twist, Triple H revealed the World Heavyweight Championship on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Hunter announced that the new champion would be crowned at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia next month.

The surprise announcement comes amidst the backdrop of the upcoming WWE Draft, which will freshen up the respective brands. The Chief Content Officer claimed that Roman Reigns would take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to whichever show he was allocated, heralding that the titles would become exclusive to a single brand.

Hence, the World Heavyweight Championship, a modified version of the prestigious "Big Gold Belt," will remain exclusive to whichever show The Tribal Chief doesn't land on.

Considering the context and urgency with which Hunter announced the arrival of the new title, we must explore three potential reasons WWE revived the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1 The World Heavyweight Championship may replace the Universal Title in the distant future

Roman Reigns may be the last Universal Champion ever.

In a technical but not literal sense, WWE currently has three world titles on the main roster. However, considering Roman Reigns unified the Universal and WWE Championships at WrestleMania 38, it felt like there was only a single top prize before Hunter's ground-breaking announcement.

But, the Stamford-based promotion may revert to two core, brand-exclusive top belts. A while ago, it was reported that HHH was not a fan of the Universal Title and was seeking a replacement. The recently revealed World Heavyweight Championship may soon make the Hall of Famer's wishes a reality.

When Randy Orton unified the World Championships in late 2013, he carried two belts. Eventually, in August 2014, WWE retired the Big Gold Belt to make way for a single top prize that Brock Lesnar won at SummerSlam 2014. Simultaneously and logically, the word "unified" was dropped.

Consequently, given Hunter's alleged disapproval of the Universal Title, it is possible that it could be retired altogether. Reigns would then solely hold the WWE Championship as the company would drop "unified" from it.

#2 A full-time World Champion has become a necessity with The Tribal Chief's new contract

Beginning with WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chief transitioned into a new role that saw him make fewer appearances. As such, the World Championships were not up for grabs at every premium live event.

Triple H boldly acknowledged the situation during his address on the latest RAW. Reigns is not around every week and, thus, isn't a "fighting" champion in the strictest sense of the word. Hunter communicated the necessity of having a full-time, honorable active world titleholder that would defend the gold regularly.

Thus, the newly crowned World Heavyweight Championship would remedy the Roman Reigns issue, at least for one brand. Every premium live event would consequently have a world title match, and fresher faces would enter the main event scene.

#3 WWE wants to create a new mega-superstar on the level of Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes has been pegged as a potential successor to The Tribal Chief.

The biggest issue of The Tribal Chief's historic run atop the mountain has been his singular and absolute superiority over all. No one is at his level. We thought it was Drew McIntyre, but he crumbled at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Recently, fans predicted Cody Rhodes would finish his story at WrestleMania 39, but The Head of The Table retained again. It has become monotonous to watch Reigns dominate the competition. At the expense of virtually every credible WWE Superstar, he has grown into a megastar.

The company needs a new poster boy – another mega-star rivaling The Tribal Chief. Handing him the new World Heavyweight Championship in a realm that doesn't include Roman Reigns, WWE's most protected and valuable asset, would allow that to occur naturally.

As of this writing, much needs to be clarified. There is no official word on how a new champion will be crowned, other than it will happen at Night of Champions. Furthermore, the field of superstars eligible to compete will be diverse. The potential winner could realistically be anyone, from Seth Rollins to an irate Brock Lesnar to an upstart LA Knight.

