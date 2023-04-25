Create

Seth Rollins confirms his mission in WWE after new title reveal; sends a message to Backlash opponent

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Apr 25, 2023 09:04 IST
Seth Rollins is a former WWE Universal Champion.
During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins zeroed in on the new World Heavyweight Championship announced by Triple H. He also sent a bold message to his WWE Backlash opponent and MVP's client, Omos.

The Visionary had fans eating out in the palm of his hand as Rollins caught his eye at the new World Heavyweight Championship as Chicago chanted, "You Deserve It!"

"This is an opportunity for us to FIGHT. This is an opportunity for us to have a World Heavyweight Championship that is about more than politics & part-timers!" - @WWERollins#WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/ItHw0NoE2q

The former Universal Champion reminded fans that there's a long list of WWE Superstars that Roman Reigns has defeated for his title in his historic run, but Seth's name isn't on it.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins addressed the WWE Universe that if the company is going to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion, then he is the safe bet.

However, The Visionary's promo was cut short by Omos' music as the Nigerian Giant and MVP strolled down to the ring. During their confrontation, Rollins called himself a once-in-a-generation man because he was born that way.

"Seth FREAKIN Rollins is ONCE IN A GENERATION because I made myself that way!" he said.
"Seth FREAKIN Rollins is ONCE IN A GENERATION because I made myself that way!" Pop off, @WWERollins. 🔥🔥#WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/tMlGF1ok5w

Eventually, Seth Rollins vowed to make Omos famous by stomping the latter's face into the mat. It remains to be seen if The Visionary will slay The Giant at WWE Backlash.

What did you think of Seth Rollins' promo on RAW tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

